Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) were up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.82 and last traded at $9.81. Approximately 22,253 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 655,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Alector from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Alector from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded Alector from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Alector from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Alector in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alector currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Alector Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $811.60 million, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.26.

Institutional Trading of Alector

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $79.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 million. Alector had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. Research analysts predict that Alector, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,931,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,517,000 after purchasing an additional 650,187 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,699,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,748,000 after buying an additional 44,511 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,914,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,770,000 after buying an additional 78,243 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,474,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,144,000 after buying an additional 19,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 245.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,080,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,320,000 after buying an additional 768,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

