Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY – Get Rating) fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.98 and last traded at $12.98. 1,341 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 21,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.54.

Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF Stock Down 4.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC owned 0.81% of Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.