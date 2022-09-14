Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NASDAQ:SNUG) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NASDAQ:SNUG – Get Rating) was down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.35 and last traded at $24.40. Approximately 1,431 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 8,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.
Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.90 and a 200 day moving average of $25.61.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (SNUG)
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.