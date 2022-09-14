Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Armor Advisors L.L.C.’s Largest Position

Armor Advisors L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,967 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 4.4% of Armor Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Armor Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $37,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,946,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 919 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total transaction of $8,368,165.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,536 shares of company stock worth $15,729,998. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOG stock opened at $105.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.91. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.21 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.05.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

