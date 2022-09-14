Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.26

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.26 and last traded at $12.24, with a volume of 32315 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Altus Power from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup downgraded Altus Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Altus Power from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Get Altus Power alerts:

Altus Power Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 11.48 and a current ratio of 11.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Altus Power ( NYSE:AMPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPS. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Altus Power during the 1st quarter worth $12,973,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Altus Power by 1,231.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,727 shares during the period. Kensico Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Altus Power during the 4th quarter worth $10,711,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Altus Power during the 4th quarter worth $6,256,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Altus Power during the 4th quarter worth $5,225,000. Institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

About Altus Power

(Get Rating)

Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.