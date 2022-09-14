Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.26

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.26 and last traded at $12.24, with a volume of 32315 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.58.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AMPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Altus Power from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup downgraded Altus Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Altus Power from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.
Altus Power Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 11.48 and a current ratio of 11.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.70.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPS. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Altus Power during the 1st quarter worth $12,973,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Altus Power by 1,231.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,727 shares during the period. Kensico Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Altus Power during the 4th quarter worth $10,711,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Altus Power during the 4th quarter worth $6,256,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Altus Power during the 4th quarter worth $5,225,000. Institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.
About Altus Power
Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.
See Also
