Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-$0.84 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Amcor Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Amcor has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $13.60.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amcor will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.57%.

AMCR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie cut shares of Amcor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amcor from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amcor from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.15.

Insider Transactions at Amcor

In other news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 1,035,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $13,029,709.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,114.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 1,035,748 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $13,029,709.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 278,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,114.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 1,429,959 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $17,374,001.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 209,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,747.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,700,429 shares of company stock worth $33,298,564 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Amcor by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $619,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $688,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 165,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Stories

