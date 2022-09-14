Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) CEO Ronald Stephen Delia Sells 177,185 Shares

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $2,198,865.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,097,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE AMCR traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.74. 4,959,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,562,659. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.24. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $13.60.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 5.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 90.57%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Macquarie cut Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, CLSA started coverage on Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1,680.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amcor by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Amcor by 406.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Amcor by 24,433.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 47.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

