American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) versus Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Head to Head Survey

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) and Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Homes 4 Rent and Medical Properties Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Homes 4 Rent $1.30 billion 9.66 $189.09 million $0.57 63.40 Medical Properties Trust $1.54 billion 5.35 $656.02 million $2.00 6.90

Medical Properties Trust has higher revenue and earnings than American Homes 4 Rent. Medical Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Homes 4 Rent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

American Homes 4 Rent has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medical Properties Trust has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

88.5% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.3% of Medical Properties Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Medical Properties Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for American Homes 4 Rent and Medical Properties Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Homes 4 Rent 0 5 8 1 2.71 Medical Properties Trust 0 6 3 1 2.50

American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus target price of $42.14, suggesting a potential upside of 16.61%. Medical Properties Trust has a consensus target price of $19.30, suggesting a potential upside of 39.96%. Given Medical Properties Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Medical Properties Trust is more favorable than American Homes 4 Rent.

Dividends

American Homes 4 Rent pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Medical Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. American Homes 4 Rent pays out 126.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Medical Properties Trust pays out 58.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Homes 4 Rent has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Medical Properties Trust has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Medical Properties Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares American Homes 4 Rent and Medical Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Homes 4 Rent 15.67% 3.46% 2.11% Medical Properties Trust 74.46% 13.86% 6.01%

Summary

Medical Properties Trust beats American Homes 4 Rent on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of September 30, 2020, we owned 53,229 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis. MPT's financing model facilitates acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.