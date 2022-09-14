American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

American International Group has a payout ratio of 20.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect American International Group to earn $6.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AIG opened at $54.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.53. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.40 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts expect that American International Group will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American International Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in American International Group in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in American International Group by 22.0% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 601.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 145.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on AIG. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.29.

About American International Group

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.