American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.31–$0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.10 million-$148.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.24 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research cut their target price on American Public Education from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Public Education from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of American Public Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

American Public Education Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of APEI traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $8.19. 1,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,040. The company has a market capitalization of $154.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.53. American Public Education has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $26.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Public Education

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $1.78. American Public Education had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Public Education will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in American Public Education by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,869 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in American Public Education by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 417,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,927 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in American Public Education by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 22,703 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in American Public Education by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 160,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in American Public Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

