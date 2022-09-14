Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) PT Raised to $55.00 at Truist Financial

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.37% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Down 2.7 %

ABCB stock opened at $46.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $56.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 31.45% and a return on equity of 10.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 441.7% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 77,024 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

