Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $228.13. The stock had a trading volume of 48,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,080,288. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $246.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.53. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45. The company has a market capitalization of $122.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on AMGN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.13.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

