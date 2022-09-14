Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 117,767 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 6,329,538 shares.The stock last traded at $3.85 and had previously closed at $4.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on AMRS shares. Roth Capital downgraded Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Amyris in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Amyris in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Amyris alerts:

Amyris Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.07.

Insider Activity at Amyris

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.53 million. Amyris’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Melo sold 55,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $117,821.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,526.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 94,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $169,259.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,999.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Melo sold 55,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $117,821.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,526.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amyris

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRS. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amyris by 55.9% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 16,931,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,071,616 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Amyris by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,965,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 4,815,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,443,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amyris during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,704,000. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amyris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.