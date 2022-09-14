Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.47-$2.67 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.05 billion-$3.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.09. 129,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,639,508. The firm has a market cap of $77.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.88. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $138.50 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.98%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $196.61.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,657,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,657,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,700 shares of company stock worth $8,827,200 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $400,000. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

