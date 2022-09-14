Analysts Set Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Price Target at $12.15

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.15.

AMCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie cut Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. CLSA initiated coverage on Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of AMCR opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.24. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Amcor has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $13.60.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 5.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 90.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 1,429,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $17,374,001.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,747.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Casamento sold 204,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $2,518,958.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,513,477.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 1,429,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $17,374,001.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 209,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,540,747.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,700,429 shares of company stock worth $33,298,564 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amcor

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Amcor by 23.4% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amcor by 1.1% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Amcor by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Amcor by 27.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 1.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 85,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

