Analysts Set SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Target Price at $156.67

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $156.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SITE. Robert W. Baird downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $128.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $117.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.86. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1-year low of $108.77 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,457 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $1,316,225.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,810,903.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,156.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

