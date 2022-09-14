Analysts Set SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) PT at $66.00

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SJW shares. Barclays reduced their target price on SJW Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded SJW Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SJW Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SJW Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SJW Group during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in SJW Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SJW Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SJW Group Stock Performance

SJW Group Increases Dividend

SJW opened at $65.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 0.55. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $55.74 and a 52-week high of $73.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.06 and its 200-day moving average is $63.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.76%.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

Further Reading

