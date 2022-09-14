Analysts Set SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Price Target at $163.67

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $163.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPSC. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SPS Commerce

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.99, for a total transaction of $132,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,795.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPS Commerce by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPS Commerce by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in SPS Commerce by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in SPS Commerce by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPSC opened at $120.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.16 and a beta of 0.76. SPS Commerce has a 52-week low of $96.41 and a 52-week high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $109.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.95 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.