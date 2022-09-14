Analysts Set Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) PT at $13.00

Shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.
Several analysts recently issued reports on WEAV shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Weave Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.
Weave Communications Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of NYSE WEAV opened at $6.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $427.87 million and a P/E ratio of -3.64. Weave Communications has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $22.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average of $5.19.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weave Communications
About Weave Communications
Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Weave Communications (WEAV)
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.