Analysts Set Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) PT at $13.00

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2022

Shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAVGet Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WEAV shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Weave Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Weave Communications Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE WEAV opened at $6.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $427.87 million and a P/E ratio of -3.64. Weave Communications has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $22.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average of $5.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weave Communications

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,862,000. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth $53,140,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $8,418,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Weave Communications by 3,252.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 354,649 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Weave Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,061,000. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weave Communications

(Get Rating)

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV)

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.