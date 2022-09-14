Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. Acquires Shares of 150,000 Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAOU)

Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAOU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,918,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,586,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,072,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,553,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,545,000.

Get Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition alerts:

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Stock Performance

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition stock opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.11. Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.21.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Company Profile

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the healthcare, food and beverage, logistics, agribusiness, education, and financial services sectors primarily in Latin America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAOU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.