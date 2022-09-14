Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. Has $114.36 Million Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. reduced its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,918,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165,152 shares during the period. Vistra accounts for about 11.0% of Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $114,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 115,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 17,119 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 105,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra by 180.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 24,625 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Stock Down 3.1 %

Vistra stock opened at $24.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.90. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $27.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.42 and a 200-day moving average of $24.17.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Vistra had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a positive return on equity of 27.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.184 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is -28.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Insider Activity

In other Vistra news, Director Paul M. Barbas acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.90 per share, with a total value of $199,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,055.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Vistra news, Director Paul M. Barbas acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.90 per share, with a total value of $199,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,055.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $142,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 32,300 shares of company stock worth $737,760 over the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

