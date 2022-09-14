Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. Invests $4.11 Million in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 175,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 60.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.1% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in First Horizon by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in First Horizon by 0.7% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 68,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in First Horizon by 20.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Stock Down 0.6 %

FHN opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.60 and its 200 day moving average is $22.65. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.04.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FHN shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of First Horizon to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

