Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. Takes Position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,164,000. Zynga makes up 1.0% of Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. owned 0.10% of Zynga as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zynga by 168.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Zynga by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zynga in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.89.

Zynga Stock Performance

About Zynga

Shares of Zynga stock opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. Zynga Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

