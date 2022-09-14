Anpario (LON:ANP) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Anpario (LON:ANP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Anpario Stock Down 14.0 %

LON:ANP traded down GBX 80 ($0.97) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 490 ($5.92). The stock had a trading volume of 45,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,847. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 565.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 547.25. Anpario has a fifty-two week low of GBX 442 ($5.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 710 ($8.58). The stock has a market cap of £116.86 million and a P/E ratio of 2,333.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Get Anpario alerts:

Anpario Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Salkil, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Anpario Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anpario and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.