APA (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Up 4.8%

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) shot up 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.05 and last traded at $41.00. 39,884 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 9,133,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on APA. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of APA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, APA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.31.

Get APA alerts:

APA Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.80 and its 200-day moving average is $38.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Institutional Trading of APA

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. APA had a return on equity of 622.55% and a net margin of 32.57%. On average, analysts expect that APA Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of APA by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 743,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,984,000 after purchasing an additional 204,051 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of APA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 604,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at about $598,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of APA by 631.0% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 394,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,597,000 after buying an additional 340,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

About APA

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.