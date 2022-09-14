Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) PT Raised to $67.00 at Wedbush

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Wedbush from $55.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on APLS. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.23.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $65.05 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.46. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $30.17 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.03). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 660.59% and a negative return on equity of 272.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.72) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $767,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 950,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,830,904.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $767,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 950,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,830,904.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 5,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 153,039 shares of company stock worth $8,789,865. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the second quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile



Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

Featured Articles

