Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Shares Gap Down to $19.60

Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.60, but opened at $19.00. Arcellx shares last traded at $19.66, with a volume of 3,518 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Arcellx from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Arcellx in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Arcellx in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Arcellx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Arcellx Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.82.

Insider Activity at Arcellx

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.32. Equities research analysts predict that Arcellx, Inc. will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 15 New bought 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,745,262 shares in the company, valued at $107,924,192. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Arcellx

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLX. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. SR One Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,110,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, AJU IB Investment Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,360,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcellx

(Get Rating)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.