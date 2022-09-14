Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Major Shareholder Brett Adcock Sells 100,000 Shares

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Brett Adcock also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 3rd, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $439,000.00.
- On Thursday, July 28th, Brett Adcock sold 47,090 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $184,592.80.
Archer Aviation Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ACHR traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,435,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,091. The company has a current ratio of 15.31, a quick ratio of 15.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.87. Archer Aviation Inc. has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $10.53.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer Aviation
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently commented on ACHR. Barclays reduced their target price on Archer Aviation from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James began coverage on Archer Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on Archer Aviation to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.
Archer Aviation Company Profile
Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Archer Aviation (ACHR)
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.