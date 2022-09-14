Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Major Shareholder Brett Adcock Sells 100,000 Shares

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $439,000.00.

On Thursday, July 28th, Brett Adcock sold 47,090 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $184,592.80.

Shares of NYSE:ACHR traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,435,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,091. The company has a current ratio of 15.31, a quick ratio of 15.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.87. Archer Aviation Inc. has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $10.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHR. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Archer Aviation by 52.2% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACHR. Barclays reduced their target price on Archer Aviation from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James began coverage on Archer Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on Archer Aviation to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

