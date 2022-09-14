Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Trading Down 4.4%

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) fell 4.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.06 and last traded at $25.15. 20,202 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,040,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on ARNC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Arconic from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get Arconic alerts:

Arconic Trading Down 5.4 %

The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Insider Activity at Arconic

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts expect that Arconic Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $110,011.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,989.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arconic news, EVP Melissa M. Miller sold 31,122 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $880,130.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,667.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $110,011.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,204 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,989.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arconic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arconic by 319.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arconic during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Arconic by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arconic during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arconic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.