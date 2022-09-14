Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Trading Down 16.7%

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08. 1,241,757 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 601,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Arctic Star Exploration Stock Down 16.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.23 million and a P/E ratio of -6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.09.

About Arctic Star Exploration

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. The company primarily explores for diamond and niobium/rare earth deposits. Its flagship project is the Diagras property that consists of 58 contiguous claims with an area of 48,346 hectares located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.

See Also

