Ares Management Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.61 (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.61 per share by the asset manager on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

Ares Management has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Ares Management has a payout ratio of 59.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ares Management to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.0%.

Ares Management Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of ARES stock opened at $76.11 on Wednesday. Ares Management has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $90.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $618.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ares Management will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ares Management news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $544,898.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 218,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,959,240.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ares Management

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Ares Management by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 20,816 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth about $684,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ares Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,895,000 after purchasing an additional 45,745 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Ares Management by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading

