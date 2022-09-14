Ark (ARK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $60.00 Million

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00002104 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar. Ark has a market cap of $60.00 million and $9.35 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00007293 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005002 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000043 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 141,177,616 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

