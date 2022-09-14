ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ) Shares Up 1.2%

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ – Get Rating) shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.26 and last traded at $53.22. 93,405 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 270,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.58.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.81.

Institutional Trading of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 606.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter.

