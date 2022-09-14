Armor Advisors L.L.C. Invests $6.63 Million in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Armor Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,625,000. Texas Pacific Land makes up 0.8% of Armor Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Armor Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.06% of Texas Pacific Land as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $1,751.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,739.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,541.42. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $946.29 and a 52 week high of $1,899.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.47%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

