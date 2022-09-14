Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Acquires 4,096 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 132.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39,967.0% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,658,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,635 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,110,000 after buying an additional 1,271,778 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,536,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,305,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,354,000 after buying an additional 757,966 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,938,000.

DVY stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.48. 38,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,285. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.78. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $112.29 and a 1-year high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

