Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Acquires Shares of 22,535 Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 61,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYLD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.91. The stock had a trading volume of 22,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,654. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.67. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $25.82.

