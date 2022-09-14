Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Acquires Shares of 4,960 iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,216,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $381,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 462.4% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 58,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 47,696 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.13. 8,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,816. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.01 and a fifty-two week high of $100.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.06.

