Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Boosts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,711 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.75.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,255,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,529,863. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $151.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.90. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $60.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

