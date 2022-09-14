Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Buys Shares of 755 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 755 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,571,000. MYDA Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 721.7% in the fourth quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.74.

Netflix Stock Up 1.5 %

Netflix stock traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.38. 191,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,517,709. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The firm has a market cap of $98.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.40.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

