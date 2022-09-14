Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Grows Stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the quarter. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF makes up 1.1% of Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter worth about $474,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 58,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 18,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,546,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,336,000 after buying an additional 297,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Price Performance

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.88. 47,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,887. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.63 and its 200-day moving average is $31.58. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $33.15.

