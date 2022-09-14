Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Increases Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 21.7% during the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 8.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 47,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,986,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 24,763.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 108,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,824,000 after buying an additional 108,465 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the first quarter worth $534,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 42.0% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 2,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 161,423 shares of company stock valued at $9,660,717. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Blackstone Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on BX shares. StockNews.com lowered Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Blackstone to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Shares of BX stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.11. 83,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,625,210. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.20 and a 200 day moving average of $106.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.97 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The company has a market cap of $66.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.70%.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

