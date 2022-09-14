Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Reduces Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 19,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $332,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6,088.9% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,871,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824,766 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at about $633,000. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.4 %

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.59.

KO traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $60.71. The company had a trading volume of 495,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,000,730. The company has a market cap of $262.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.79.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.