Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Sells 1,873 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lessened its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Hershey by 3.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its position in Hershey by 3.3% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of Hershey by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of Hershey by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HSY. Cowen began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.94.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.49, for a total value of $33,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,564,661.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $51,697.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,007.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.49, for a total transaction of $33,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,564,661.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 856,288 shares of company stock worth $188,801,430. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,913. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $224.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.74. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $167.80 and a 1-year high of $234.56.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.036 dividend. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.67%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

