Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Takes Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 9,307 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 351,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 74,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 93,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 10,339 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.83. 5,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,713. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $26.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.34.

