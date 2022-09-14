ATB Capital Reiterates C$3.75 Price Target for Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH)

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Rating) received a C$3.75 target price from research analysts at ATB Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. ATB Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 62.34% from the company’s current price.

Athabasca Oil Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of ATH stock traded up C$0.07 on Wednesday, hitting C$2.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,373,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,782,893. The firm has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.39. Athabasca Oil has a twelve month low of C$0.78 and a twelve month high of C$3.44.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$435.68 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Athabasca Oil will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

