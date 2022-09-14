Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM) Shares Up 0.5%

Augmentum Fintech PLC (LON:AUGM – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 108.88 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 106 ($1.28). 96,141 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 280,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105.50 ($1.27).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 111.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 119.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £189.57 million and a PE ratio of 294.44.

In related news, insider William Russell acquired 5,000 shares of Augmentum Fintech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of £6,000 ($7,249.88). In related news, insider William Russell acquired 5,000 shares of Augmentum Fintech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of £6,000 ($7,249.88). Also, insider Neil England bought 20,000 shares of Augmentum Fintech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of £23,400 ($28,274.53). Insiders have purchased 40,000 shares of company stock worth $4,665,000 over the last three months.

Augmentum Fintech PLC is a venture capital fund specializing in seed and early to mid to late venture investments. The firm does not invest in seed stage. The fund invest in unquoted fintech businesses which are high growth, with scalable opportunities, and have disruptive technologies in the banking, insurance and asset management sectors, including other cross-industry propositions.

