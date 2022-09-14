Aurora Investment Counsel Grows Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 6,574.5% during the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,821,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719,136 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,128,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,101,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,420,368,000 after buying an additional 1,637,726 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 526.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,111,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,390,000 after buying an additional 933,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,530,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,210,997,000 after acquiring an additional 845,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Sun Communities from $185.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities

Sun Communities Price Performance

In other news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,139,936.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $158.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 57.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.64 and a 12-month high of $211.79.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 4.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.94%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

