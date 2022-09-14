Aurora Investment Counsel Grows Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Quest Diagnostics makes up approximately 1.2% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DGX. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 13,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.50.

NYSE DGX opened at $125.92 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $124.28 and a one year high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.87.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 24.62%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.96%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $272,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,845.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

