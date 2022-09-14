Aurora Investment Counsel Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 106.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Qorvo news, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $122,730.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Qorvo news, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $122,730.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total transaction of $268,618.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,824.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,423 shares of company stock valued at $844,882. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QRVO. Mizuho decreased their target price on Qorvo from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $126.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.13.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $86.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.44. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.91 and a fifty-two week high of $183.55.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. Qorvo had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

