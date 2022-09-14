Aurora Investment Counsel Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Aurora Investment Counsel cut its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,796,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $992,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,255 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AGCO by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,453,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,424,000 after buying an additional 106,593 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in AGCO by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,073,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,723,000 after buying an additional 16,851 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 4.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,040,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,095,000 after buying an additional 91,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,504,000 after acquiring an additional 86,132 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AGCO alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGCO has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on AGCO from $169.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AGCO from $141.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on AGCO to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.36.

Insider Activity

AGCO Stock Down 5.5 %

In related news, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $2,063,817.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,393,333.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $2,063,817.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,393,333.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $99,064.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at $157,300.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,274 shares of company stock worth $2,913,422. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $108.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.23 and its 200 day moving average is $118.81. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $88.55 and a 52 week high of $150.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.57.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.20. AGCO had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.10%.

AGCO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.